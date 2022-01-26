Which leggings are back in style?

Pant trends have initiated some of fashion’s most intense conversations in the last couple of years, and it’s about to get even more heated. Leggings are making a comeback yet again, and in 2022, they’re taking style to new heights and lengths.

Leggings were a staple piece in athleisure and streetwear trends of the 2010s, but last year, they were replaced by their polar opposites: wide-leg jeans and cargo pants. While these boxy, loose-fitting bottoms aren’t going away anytime soon, many people are returning to tried-and-true leggings as go-to bottoms for all kinds of looks, from travel wear to dressy, going-out styles.

Given their uptick in popularity again, both as a trending fashion piece and wardrobe staple, it’s worth adding a few new pairs of leggings to your wardrobe this season.

What you need to know about leggings making a comeback

What happened to leggings last year?

Leggings have carved out a unique corner in 21st-century fashion with the rise in work from home, remote learning and ongoing athleisure trends. Last year, however, 1990s-inspired wide-leg pants and early 2000s flared jeans were revived as people began venturing out in the world again and sought bolder fashion-forward styles.

Why are leggings popular again?

This year, loose-fitting bottoms remain popular, but they haven’t completely knocked leggings out of style.

This year, leggings are favored as travel wear. Not only are leggings comfortable and flexible, making them particularly appealing during long flights and road trips, they are also easy to pack.

The form-fitting bottoms have also crossed over into the world of going-out-fashion. It’s no longer a matter of wearing your best black leggings with fancy tops and heels, either. Most recently, designers have embraced materials that exude luxury and sophistication, such as faux leather and suede. The new styles feature more flattering cuts, giving them a tailor-made appearance.

Leggings are expected to remain top athleisure and activewear choices in 2022, as well. Several updated styles feature this year’s trending details. Some spring styles include periwinkle accents to align with Pantone’s color of the year. Others embrace bold colors, such as this vibrant Adidas compression legging.

How much are leggings?

Budget-friendly leggings cost $20 and below, but they lack the quality and fit of their pricier counterparts. Midrange styles, which run $30-$60, include a broad range of fashion and performance leggings. Designer and high-end performance leggings cost $75-$150.

6 best leggings you can buy right now

SPANX Moto Tummy Control Leggings

These faux leather SPANX leggings have a wide, shaping waistband and textured panels. While they have a pant-like look, they offer the comfort and flexibility of loungewear leggings.

Sold by Macy’s

Calvin Klein Printed High-Rise Leggings

If your workout wardrobe needs a splash of color this year, these red printed leggings coordinate well with most solid-colored tops you already have. The updated style also features a thigh pocket for smartphones.

Sold by Macy’s

Under Armour Women’s HeatGear High-Rise Cropped Leggings

These cropped Under Armour leggings will keep you cool and comfortable with lightweight HeatGear material, just in time for sweaty workouts and spring weather.

Sold by Macy’s

Adidas Originals Loungewear Trefoil Tights

This year, neutral colors are popular for athleisure, which makes these cotton-blend Adidas leggings even more appealing. The versatile style is available in Orbit Green.

Sold by Amazon

CALIA by Carrie Underwood Energize Mid-Rise Legging

This mid-range pair of performance leggings has premium details, including a stay-put waistband and antimicrobial material. They come in 10 contemporary designs, including abstract and animal-inspired prints.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

GUESS Maya Faux-Suede Leggings

Dive into the suede trend with these GUESS leggings, now available in several earth-toned colors. They have a high-rise waistband and flattering seams that elongate legs.

Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.