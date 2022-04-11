Which table tennis table is best?

Table tennis (also known as Ping-Pong) is one of the easiest sports to pick up and play, provided you have a table available. While most play with friends and family at home or with coworkers on a lunch break, others compete in professional leagues worldwide.

Whether you’re a casual participant or professional player, having a table tennis table around is a great way to spice up a home or office. The Joola Professional Indoor Table Tennis Table is one of the top choices since it’s easy to assemble and store, plus it’s made with durable, high-quality materials.

What to know before you buy a table tennis table

Indoor tables

Indoor table tennis tables typically use materials like wood or fiberboard. They offer the best playing surface and bounce, making them the preferred option for professional-level tournaments and competitions.

Although they aren’t weather-resistant, you can still use indoor table tennis tables outdoors in clear, dry weather. However, make sure to bring the table back indoors after you’re done playing. Leaving indoor table tennis pong tables in direct sunlight for extended periods can damage the surface, and excess moisture can oxidize the metal components.

Outdoor tables

Outdoor tables are typically aluminum or galvanized steel, so they’re more weather-resistant than indoor tables. Even though metal surfaces don’t provide as good of a bounce as wooden tables, they’re more durable and weatherproof. Keep in mind that outdoor table tennis tables aren’t built for professional-level play and are more suitable for recreational home use.

Size

The larger the table tennis table is, the more expensive it will be. A regulation-size table tennis table measures 9 feet by 5 feet. However, if you’re working with a budget or need a smaller table for at-home or office play, you can go with a smaller model.

What to look for in a quality table tennis table

Surface thickness

The bounce of a table tennis ball largely depends on the table top’s thickness. Tables with a surface thickness ranging between 1/4 of an inch to 5/8 of an inch are ideal for friendly games, mainly since they’re lightweight and inexpensive. If you’re an experienced player who wants a balanced and consistent bounce, a 7/8-inch to 1-inch table thickness is ideal.

Convertible

Some table tennis tables have interchangeable tops, which you can switch out to play as foosball or pool. These options are convenient for entertainment and game room setups, but they aren’t ideal for competitive play since the manufacturing quality is usually subpar.

Folding and storage

Outdoor tables are usually a bit bulkier than indoor tables. They don’t have folding independent halves, making it difficult to maneuver them for storage.

Indoor tables usually have foldable halves and easy-to-use folding mechanisms. It makes storage simple, and in addition, you can also set up a folding indoor table tennis table in a way that enables single-player use.

Accessory compartments

While compartments are not a must-have feature, some tables have them for conveniently holding accessories, such as balls and paddles. You can usually find these on the corners of the tables, so they don’t cause any interference while playing. Some table tennis tables also have score-keeping tallies similar to those on foosball tables.

How much you can expect to spend on a table tennis table

A recreational table tennis table can cost anywhere from $250-$800. However, tables made with more high-quality materials range from $800-$1,500. Tournament-grade tables can cost between $1,500-$4,000.

Table tennis table FAQ

Is assembly complicated for table tennis tables?

A. No. Many professional-grade tables come mostly preassembled and often only require 10-15 minutes of assembly.

Are nets and posts sold separately?

A. Most table tennis tables come with nets and posts. High-quality tables often come with detachable clamp-style nets that are easy to attach and remove when it’s time for storage.

What’s the best table tennis table to buy?

Top table tennis table

Joola Professional Indoor Table Tennis Table

What you need to know: This competition-grade table is reliable, durable and ideal for serious players.

What you’ll love: It’s a regulation-size table, and the straightforward assembly only takes 10 minutes. The multilayered painted surface is 3/4 of an inch thick, delivering a tournament-quality bounce. Thanks to its folding halves, you can also use it in one-player practice mode.

What you should consider: It’s heavier than other table tennis tables, which makes maneuvering difficult. Additionally, the wheeled legs aren’t height adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top table tennis table for the money

Stiga Advantage Professional Table Tennis Table

What you need to know: If you want an affordable, lightweight table that’s ideal for entry-level players or recreational play, this is a great choice.

What you’ll love: It has 2-inch lockable wheels for easy maneuvering and is quite lightweight. The foldable design makes storage easy too. The 72-inch net attaches and detaches easily with a clamp, and the 1/2-inch surface offers excellent bounce.

What you should consider: It’s not as sturdy as other tables, and some customers complain of screws popping out of the preassembled parts from time to time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Joola Rally Professional Indoor Table Tennis Table

What you need to know: This professional-grade table is excellent for competitive players as well as friendly home or office games.

What you’ll love: It has durable steel legs and a high-quality black charcoal top. The independent halves make it easy to assemble and maneuver. There’s a convenient compartment for holding four balls on each corner and a score tally on each side of the table.

What you should consider: It’s a bit large for smaller spaces. Many users also felt the magnetic tally system was too loose, often shifting at the slightest movement of the table.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

