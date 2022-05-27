Which smart devices for dogs are best?

Dogs like to eat on a fixed schedule, and a smart device can help you feed your dog even if you need to stay late at work one night. There are plenty of smart devices for dogs on the market, and you need to consider a few criteria when choosing the right smart device for your furry friend. If you’re on the lookout for a first-class smart device for dogs, the PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder is a satisfactory choice.

What to know before you buy a smart device for dogs

Understand what smart devices for dogs do

Smart devices for dogs let you either feed your dog on command or choose an automatic feeding schedule. You can also control portions and interact with or monitor your dog through the device’s app.

Are you using wet or dry dog food?

Most smart devices only let you use dry dog food, though a few can handle wet food.

What to look for in a quality smart device for dogs

Portion control

Many smart devices let you set the right portion amount for your dog, depending on their activity level, weight and age. Some even will suggest the right amount for you to provide.

Sound and video

You can find devices that let you interact with your dog through video, audio or both. The quality of the audio and video varies, so it’s important not to grab the first one you see.

Puzzles

You can also buy a smart device that engages your dog with games and puzzles while you’re out. When your dog solves the puzzle, they get a small treat. Some devices even let you download new games so your dog is constantly challenged.

Simplicity is key

It’s important to find a device that’s intuitive and easy to use, so you don’t need to spend hours figuring out how to use it.

How much you can expect to spend on a smart device for dogs

Smart devices for dogs vary in price from about $80 to $250. The most basic ones go for $80 to $125, while mid-range devices cost about $125 to $175. High-end smart devices for dogs range from about $175 to $250.

Smart device for dogs FAQ

Are smart devices for dogs suitable for feeding multiple dogs?

A. You could theoretically use a device to serve portions big enough for several dogs — but there’s nothing stopping one dog from eating all of the portions.

However, you can buy a smart device that reacts specifically to your dogs’ microchips. This means that when one dog approaches the device, the feeder will read the microchip and release their food, and it will do the same thing when another dog approaches the device. If the same dog approaches the device twice, the feeder will not release food, since it knows that dog has already been fed.

Do you need a Wi-Fi connection to use a smart device for dogs?

A. You usually need Wi-Fi to operate the device remotely, set it up and use any of the video or voice features. But most smart devices for dogs will still operate according to schedule even if the Wi-Fi is out.

How many meals fit in a smart device for dogs?

A. This depends on the amount your dog typically eats and the device’s capacity. A big device will hold about 20 meals for a small dog, while a small device might only hold about a day’s worth of food for a larger dog.

You should determine the capacity of the smart device in pounds and divide that by the amount of food in pounds your dog usually gets in a meal to figure out how many meals your smart device will hold. For example, if a smart device can hold up to three pounds of food and your dog eats a quarter-pound of food at each meal, then the smart device can hold up to 12 meals.

What are the best smart devices for dogs to buy?

Top smart device for dogs

PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder

What you need to know: This smart dog-food dispenser comes in a big size and has modern features.

What you’ll love: It holds up to 24 cups of dog food and lets you set up to 12 of your dog’s meals in advance. It is safe for the top rack of your dishwasher and you can control your dog’s portions with an app.

What you should consider: There is no webcam on this device, and there are occasional reports of jams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smart device for dogs for the money

Peteme Smart Pet Feeder

What you need to know: This budget-friendly device holds about 16 cups of food and comes with two power sources in case of emergencies.

What you’ll love: The device features an app that lets you control when your dog eats. And a personalized recording function lets you leave a message to be played when it’s feeding time so your dog doesn’t feel alone.

What you should consider: There are a few issues with the feeding app, according to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wopet Smart Feeder

What you need to know: This device has an incredible 29-cup capacity, as well as a camera and audio so you can interact with your dog.

What you’ll love: You can use the device’s smartphone app to keep your dog on their routine while you’re away. And you can record your interactions over the device with your dog, then share them directly to social media.

What you should consider: There are reports of connectivity problems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

