Which mittens for toddlers are best?

If you’re preparing to purchase new winter outerwear for your family, make sure to add mittens for toddlers to the top of the list. Mittens for toddlers are just as important as winter boots, hats and coats. These mittens offer warmth in freezing temperatures, and many of them are waterproof. Hestra Gauntlet CZone Junior Mittens are rugged and durable mittens and a must-have option for winter sports.

What to know before you buy a pair of mittens for toddlers

Activities

Select your toddler’s mittens based on the winter activities they like. For example, purchase waterproof mittens if they enjoy building snowmen or forts or playing in the snow. If they enjoy spending lots of time outside, buy properly insulated mittens that can keep them snug and warm for hours on end. Toddlers who enjoy winter sports such as snowboarding or skiing need specialty mittens with specific sports features. For instance, find toddlers’ ski mittens with skid-resistant palms to hold poles.

Size

Toddlers’ winter mittens don’t have a universal size chart; they typically make size recommendations based on the age of your toddler. That being said, some brands have detailed charts to help you find the proper size for your toddler. These charts tend to include hand measurements.

Warmth level

Toddlers’ mittens are often lightly lined with polar fleece, and some mittens come with special insulation, including 3M Thinsulate. Keep in mind that the warmer your toddler’s mittens are, the more likely their hands are to get too sweaty.

What to look for in a quality pair of mittens for toddlers

Materials

Mittens for toddlers come in several different materials, including synthetic materials, knits, wool and fleece.

Synthetic materials: Nylon is one of the most common materials for toddlers’ mittens since the material is waterproof and durable. Silicone is also common because it offers grip. Grip is a crucial feature to consider when selecting mittens for your toddler, since grip helps toddlers hold onto the railings when walking up or down snowy or icy steps.

Nylon is one of the most common materials for toddlers’ mittens since the material is waterproof and durable. Silicone is also common because it offers grip. Grip is a crucial feature to consider when selecting mittens for your toddler, since grip helps toddlers hold onto the railings when walking up or down snowy or icy steps. Wool: Wool mittens are super warm, but they can make your toddler’s hands sweaty, so they’re not used very often for toddlers’ mittens. Some toddlers don’t like how coarse wool is, so select a different, softer material for picky children.

Wool mittens are super warm, but they can make your toddler’s hands sweaty, so they’re not used very often for toddlers’ mittens. Some toddlers don’t like how coarse wool is, so select a different, softer material for picky children. Knit: Knit mittens are composed of chenille, acrylic and cotton. Knit mittens are the softest mittens available, but they aren’t waterproof. Keep in mind that knit mittens won’t be warm enough for freezing temperatures if the weave of the mittens is too loose.

Knit mittens are composed of chenille, acrylic and cotton. Knit mittens are the softest mittens available, but they aren’t waterproof. Keep in mind that knit mittens won’t be warm enough for freezing temperatures if the weave of the mittens is too loose. Fleece: Fleece is a kid-friendly, soft material used as a mitten liner. Fleece isn’t waterproof, but it’s flexible and comfortable. The material also has a tight weave, so it’s a warm option.

Waterproof

Waterproof mittens are perfect if your toddler spends a lot of time playing in the snow. Waterproof mittens usually have other design features including elastic wrists and long cuffs to keep snow from entering the mittens.

Adjustability

Your toddler’s mittens should be adjustable at the wrist area for the proper protection and fit. They should also have elastic wristbands, at the very least. Advanced adjustability features include Velcro or buckle systems to gain a customized fit and keep the mittens from sliding off your toddler’s hands.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of mittens for toddlers

Mittens for toddlers range in price from about $5-$30. Inexpensive mittens for toddlers go for $10 or less, while mid-range mittens cost about $10-$20 and high-end mittens go for $30 or more.

Mittens for toddlers FAQ

Can you purchase mittens that are too large for your toddler?

A. Many parents choose slightly bigger mittens to fit for a couple of seasons. If you choose to do this, search for mittens with adjustable wrists. These mittens can be tightened to fit small wrists, which secures the mittens and prevents them from falling off your toddler’s hands.

Where can you store mittens off-season so you don’t lose them?

A. Keep your mittens in a dedicated storage box in the coat closet with other winter accessories, including scarves and hats. If your toddler’s coat has any zipper pockets, keep the mittens in the pockets, since they can easily slide out of slit or open coat pockets.

What’s the best pair of mittens for toddlers to buy?

Top mittens for toddlers

Hestra Gauntlet CZone Junior Mittens

What you need to know: These rugged and durable mittens are a must-have option for winter sports.

What you’ll love: These mittens come in six different colors, including black, blue, pink, orange, green and red with a hook-and-loop closure and durable, breathable material. The comfortable mittens are water-resistant, windproof and composed of polyester to maintain warmth.

What you should consider: These mittens might be too expensive for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mittens for toddlers for the money

N’Ice Caps Winter Converter Mittens

What you need to know: These mittens are the perfect choice for daily use, since you’re able to convert them into fingerless gloves.

What you’ll love: These mittens are meant to accommodate both toddlers and kids with an elastic wrist area, knitted cuffs and a converted flap that lets the mittens become fingerless gloves. They’re machine-washable, composed of fleece polyester and maintain warmth.

What you should consider: These mittens run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The North Face Toddler Osilito Mittens

What you need to know: The soft material of these mittens makes them a wonderful option for the winter season.

What you’ll love: These mittens are designed in a small size meant to accommodate toddlers. They come in blue and white. The comfortable, stretchable mittens are composed of spandex and polyester with a fleece lining and long cuffs to keep your toddler warm.

What you should consider: The material of the mittens dries slowly and absorbs water.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

