Which Sur La Table measuring spoons are best?

A good set of measuring spoons can go a long way. It’s just the kind of thing you don’t realize you need until you’re staring at a half-made recipe trying to figure out if you have a 1/4 teaspoon. The Sur La Table retail website has several kinds of measuring spoon sets in assorted materials, colors and shapes. Take a look at the Sur La Table Spice Measuring Spoons for a thorough set of high-quality spoons that are made to last.

What to know before you buy measuring spoons at Sur La Table

Sizes

There are four to seven measuring spoons in a full set. If you don’t do a lot of cooking or baking, then a four-piece set should suffice. This standard set includes a 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon and a 1 tablespoon. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen and want more extensive options, there are six- or seven-piece sets that include a 1/8 teaspoon, 3/4 teaspoon and a 1/2 tablespoon.

Materials

Measuring spoons are typically made from plastic or metal. Plastic spoons are lightweight and less expensive, while metal spoons are more durable and have a longer life span. Metal spoons are made from stainless steel but can be plated in a material such as copper for a different color design. Plastic and metal measuring spoons are usually dishwasher-safe.

Shape

You might notice that some measuring spoon sets feature rounded or oval spoon heads, while others have square or rectangular heads. All of these shapes adhere to the same measurements. The shape does, however, impact how you use the spoons. Oval and rectangular spoons are more convenient for spice jars and other containers with narrow openings.

What to look for in quality measuring spoons at Sur La Table

Double-sided

A double-sided measuring spoon has a spoon on each end. One is rounded for liquid ingredients and the other is curved as a scooper for dry ingredients. This way you don’t have to worry about drying a wet spoon before dipping it into something that will stick to the moisture. It’s an efficient, practical option that can reduce mess and fumbling as you measure out each ingredient.

Clip vs. magnet closure

While there are sets that feature loose spoons, most measuring spoon sets are attached so that you don’t have to worry about misplacing one. The most user-friendly methods for attachment are a clip or magnets.

Clip : It is typically round and pops open so you can slide the spoons out. After you’ve used the spoons and washed them, simply put them back on the ring and close the clip.

: It is typically round and pops open so you can slide the spoons out. After you’ve used the spoons and washed them, simply put them back on the ring and close the clip. Magnet: The rounded magnet is attached to the center of the spoon handles. It lets the spoons pull apart easily and realign easily without worrying about a closed ring that might get stuck.

Bonus scraper

A great set of measuring spoons comes with a scraper for leveling. This lets you scrape the excess off the top of a spoon to get the most accurate measurement without having to use your fingers or a knife. Some scrapers feature a curved tip for working with sticky ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on measuring spoons at Sur La Table

A set of plastic measuring spoons at Sur La Table costs $8-$10, and a set of metal measuring spoons costs $15-$30. A combo set that features measuring spoons and measuring cups costs up to $45.

Measuring spoons on Sur La Table FAQ

How many teaspoons are in a tablespoon?

A. There are 3 teaspoons in a tablespoon. This means that 1 1/2 teaspoons measures out to a 1/2-tablespoon.

How many tablespoons are in a cup?

A. There are 16 tablespoons in a cup.

Does stainless steel rust?

A. Stainless steel is not designed to rust. It is made with chromium, which forms a protective layer when it reacts with oxygen. Stainless steel can corrode, however, when exposed to extreme conditions, such as heat or moisture,, for long stretches of time.

What are the best measuring spoons to buy at Sur La Table?

Top measuring spoons at Sur La Table

Sur La Table Spice Measuring Spoons

What you need to know: This set includes six stainless steel measuring spoons with rectangular heads, measurements stamped into the handles and a metal clip for organizing.

What you’ll love: The set comes with two more spoons than the average set with a 1/8 teaspoon and a 3/4 teaspoon. The spoons are well-made and shaped perfectly for spice jars. They are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The metal clip isn’t easy to open and close.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

Top measuring spoons at Sur La Table for the money

Oxo Good Grips Measuring Spoons

What you need to know: This set includes six plastic measuring spoons with round heads, a scraper and a hook for hanging.

What you’ll love: It includes a 1/8 teaspoon and a 1/2 tablespoon. The measurements are color-coded for easy identification. The spoons have nonslip handles, and each one rests flat on a countertop without spilling. They are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The measurement numbers can start to wear off after multiple rounds in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

Worth checking out

Progressive Stainless Steel Magnetic Measuring Spoons

What you need to know: This set includes four double-sided stainless steel measuring spoons with magnetic handles.

What you’ll love: The double-sided scoopers are perfect for wet or dry ingredients. The spoon handles snap together magnetically for easy storage. They are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The spoons are great, but the magnets are not as durable. If they fall off, you have to glue them back on.

Where to buy: Sold by Sur La Table

