Which green bodycon dress is best?

Bodycon dresses are a timeless look. Designed by Azzedine Alaia in the late 1980s to feel light, free and comfortable, they’re sleek, comfortable and flattering for every occasion. That’s one reason why this skintight silhouette is a staple of many people’s closets.

Also known as bandage dresses, bodycons often come in neutral tones. However, if you’re looking to add more color to your closet, there are a number of gorgeous shades you can find in this style — including green. A top choice is the B.Smart Juniors’ Off-Shoulder Bodycon Velvet Dress.

What to know before you buy a green bodycon dress

Your size

Dress sizes can be tricky, especially when shopping online. The same size number can mean something completely different from one clothing line to another. If you purchase your dress online and don’t have the opportunity to try on your dress before buying, you should take your measurements. Most clothing sites have a sizing guide listed on the product page. You may also want to check the company’s return policy, in case the dress doesn’t fit as desired.

The occasion

If you’re buying a green bodycon dress for a specific event, you should consider how formal that event is before choosing a piece. Most bodycon dresses are versatile, but some are distinctly more casual than others. They also come in many different styles, including sleeveless and midi. These are easy to dress up or down with the right shoes and jacket. If you’re looking for something comfy to wear to school or the office, a tank-style dress may be best for you.

Your style

What bodycon dress is right for you will ultimately come down to your style. You might like dresses that cover your shoulders or ones that expose them. Think about what designs make you feel your best when looking for a green bodycon dress. It’s also a good idea to consider what you already have in your closet. Monochrome dresses are easy to match with just about anything.

What to look for in a quality green bodycon dress

Good materials

Any dress you buy should be comfortable and last a long time. Avoid cheap materials. Instead, look for high-quality blends. Polyester and spandex tend to hold up for many uses. Always check the product description or tag to see the percentage of each material used. This will usually also tell you whether the dress can be put in the washer or needs to be dry cleaned.

Comfort

Bodycon dresses are meant to be lightweight and freeing. If your dress is uncomfortable, it kind of takes away the point of choosing that style. Your bodycon dress should be enjoyable to wear. If you don’t have the option of trying on your chosen dress in person, consider the type of fabric you feel most comfortable in, and look for bodycon dresses made of that material.

Shades of green

Green bodycon dresses typically come in darker shades of green, such as emerald and hunter, but lighter colors such as olive and aqua are also available. Unfortunately, one style usually only offers one shade of green. You may have to sacrifice the style you prefer for the color you like or vice versa.

How much you can expect to spend on a green bodycon dress

You can typically spend $30-$140 on a bodycon dress, depending on the quality of the materials and the brand. Designer options are on the higher end of the scale, while dresses made of T-shirt material or low polyester blends can cost as little as $15.

Green bodycon dress FAQ

What styles do green bodycon dresses come in?

A. Green bodycon dresses come in all styles, but the most common are ribbed, T-shirt, strapless and sleeveless. It’s worth noting that the more specific the style you’re looking for, the fewer shade options you’re going to find.

What do green bodycon dresses go with?

A. It depends on the occasion. They can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sandals. Bodycon dresses highlight your shape, so don’t cover it up with baggy outerwear. A shawl will complement a sleeveless bodycon nicely for formal occasions, while a jean jacket is perfect for brunch or a picnic date. Jewelry always makes a great addition, especially nice necklaces and earrings. The length and style will depend on the height of the neckline.

What’s the best green bodycon dress to buy?

Top green bodycon dress

B.Smart Juniors’ Off-Shoulder Bodycon Velvet Dress

What you need to know: This is a sleek emerald green bodycon dress for juniors attending formal occasions.

What you’ll love: This affordable, comfortable and well-made dress is an off-the-shoulder dress with form-fitting sleeves. It’s made of a high-percentage polyester blend that fits true to size. It’s 36 inches in length and available in sizes 1 through 13.

What you should consider: This dress is only available to juniors, and the sizing is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top green bodycon dress for the money

SO Bodycon Tank Dress

What you need to know: This scoop-neck, sleeveless tank dress is comfy, stylish and affordable.

What you’ll love: This olive green bodycon dress is also available in aqua and is made of soft jersey material that’s machine washable. It’s stretchy and perfect for casual occasions but can easily be dressed up.

What you should consider: The material of this dress is slightly thin, and it runs a little large.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Aldina Mini Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This is a designer dark green bodycon dress with shoulder straps.

What you’ll love: This dress features detailed ruched velvet, adjustable straps, a hidden zipper closure and a high polyester-to-spandex ratio. It’s short and low cut, which makes it perfect for a night out.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, dry clean only and has limited sizing options.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

