Which deep-pocket sheets are best?

Thick mattresses have the benefit of providing more cushion than thinner mattresses. You don’t have to worry about them sagging, and they’re particularly good for side sleepers.

Despite the benefits, standard bed sheets don’t always fit thick mattresses and can come loose during the night. Luckily, deep-pocket sheets can solve this problem because they’re designed to snugly fit around the corners of thick mattresses, so they won’t slip off.

Finding the right deep-pocket sheets for you depends on the size of your mattress, and the type and style of sheets you’re looking for. LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Deep Pocket Sheet Set is soft, hypoallergenic and comes in a rainbow of colors.

What to know before you buy deep-pocket sheets

Mattress depth

You always want to purchase bed sheets according to the size of your mattress, but if your mattress is thick, depth becomes another variable you need to search for.

Standard mattresses are typically 7 to 14 inches thick, and standard bed sheets should fit mattresses of this depth. However, if your mattress is 14 to 18 inches, you should look specifically for deep pocket sheets, and if your mattress is thicker than 18 inches, purchase extra-deep-pocket sheets.

Keep in mind that these dimensions can vary between brands, so one company’s extra-deep-pocket sheets might be another company’s regular deep-pocket sheets, but knowing your mattress depth will allow you to find the right sheets for you, no matter the size of your mattress.

Mattress size

Deep-pocket sheets are available for all standard mattress types, be it full, twin, queen, king or California king. When it comes to style and design, solid, neutral colors are more readily available than specific patterns, but you should have no problem finding deep-pocket sheets that suit your taste.

What to look for in quality deep-pocket sheets

Material

Just like with regular-size sheets, you have a variety of choices when it comes to materials.

Cotton: There are different types of cotton, but these are the most common types of bed sheets. They’re breathable, easy to launder and relatively inexpensive.

There are different types of cotton, but these are the most common types of bed sheets. They’re breathable, easy to launder and relatively inexpensive. Polyester: Pure polyester sheets may be rough, which is why there are many cotton/poly blends that tend to be softer. They’re affordable and easy to wash, but it can be difficult to remove stains from polyester.

Pure polyester sheets may be rough, which is why there are many cotton/poly blends that tend to be softer. They’re affordable and easy to wash, but it can be difficult to remove stains from polyester. Linen: These sheets are more expensive but also higher-quality and they last longer. Linen sheets tend to get softer the more you wash them, so they become more comfortable over time.

These sheets are more expensive but also higher-quality and they last longer. Linen sheets tend to get softer the more you wash them, so they become more comfortable over time. Bamboo: These are soft, durable, comfortable and environmentally friendly sheets that are also hypoallergenic. Bamboo sheets are becoming more popular, especially among those who tend to get hot during the night.

These are soft, durable, comfortable and environmentally friendly sheets that are also hypoallergenic. Bamboo sheets are becoming more popular, especially among those who tend to get hot during the night. Microfiber: Consider microfiber really fine polyester, but softer. It isn’t quite as breathable as cotton, but it’s easy to launder, affordable and a great option for kids because it’s also durable.

Thread count

The ideal thread count for deep pocket sheets can vary depending on the material. Quality linen sheets tend to have a thread count of 80 to 150, while luxury cotton sheets have a thread count from 400 to 500. Quality sheets can still be found in the 200 to 400 range.

How much you can expect to spend on deep-pocket sheets

Deep-pocket sheets can vary significantly in price depending on their size, material and thread count. Polyester or cotton deep-pocket sheets can run you from $35-$65, while microfiber or cottons with a medium thread count are in the $50-$75 range. Sheets made from top-of-the-line materials such as Egyptian cotton or those with high thread counts can easily cost over $100.

Deep-pocket sheet FAQ

How often should I wash my deep-pocket sheets?

A. It’s recommended to wash your sheets every one to two weeks. If you happen to run warm and sweat more during the night, it could be in your benefit to wash your sheets more frequently.

What are the best deep-pocket sheets to buy?

Top deep-pocket sheets

LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Deep Pocket Sheet Set

What you need to know: This eco-friendly, wrinkle-free, luxury deep-pocket sheet set comes in over 20 colors.

What you’ll love: These deep-pocket sheets are made from bamboo viscose that’s been blended with microfiber to offer a softer touch than jersey sheets. Stay cool all night long with sheets that have temperature-regulating properties that offer maximum breathability and moisture wicking. These bamboo sheets are eco-friendly, made with color-safe dyes and materials sourced from sensible suppliers.

What you should consider: Some customers noted an inconsistency in quality control as some of the pillow cases in the set came with loose seams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top deep-pocket sheets for the money

Amazon Basics Microfiber Deep Pocket Sheet Set

What you need to know: This is an excellent budget-friendly, soft and durable sheet set.

What you’ll love: This 100% imported polyester microfiber sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two standard pillowcases. These sheets are easy to launder, as they’re machine-washable and come out completely wrinkle-free. The ultra-soft fabric composition of breathable polyester allows for optimal comfort, no matter the temperature.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that the material is very thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bedsure 100% Linen Deep Pocket Sheet Set

What you need to know: This sheet set is made from 100% premium French linen that’s both soft and durable.

What you’ll love: These natural fiber sheets are ideal for sensitive skin and regulating body temperature, as they have the capability to wick away moisture. The sheets are stone-washed for increased softness, and they’ll continue to get softer with each wash.

What you should consider: Linen sheets can’t be dried in the dryer or dry cleaned.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

