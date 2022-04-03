HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It was a very special morning for one Huntsville foster mom and wife.

After reading hundreds of nominations from loved ones, friends and co-workers across the area, then hearing the stories of our four finalists, it wasn’t easy but News 19 has named Tennessee Valley’s 2022 Remarkable Woman.

That woman is named Jamie Schreiber.

We first met Jamie through Zoom. She is immuno-compromised so to keep her and her little ones at home safe, we decided to film her story with minimal people in her home and Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier, who was conducting her interview on Zoom.

Jamie not only juggles her family of 10 and a job as a Registered Nurse, but she also deals with Type 1 Diabetes. “I don’t have an immune system,” Jamie said. She has to undergo a monthly infusion, low-dose chemo and steroid treatments to maintain a healthy immunosuppressant balance.

The Schriebers have an 11-year old, 9-year-old, 4-year-old, three 2-year-olds, a 1-year-old and a newborn baby. If you counted, that is eight children under one roof. Three of those children are biological, four are adopted and one is a foster.

Over the last six years, Jamie and Josh have fostered 30 children of all ages and health conditions, “While I’m not working in the field, I get to use my nursing skills with medically fragile children we get.”

News 19 went to the Schreiber home a few months later with flowers and big checks in hand.

“I want people to know that just because everybody is not called to foster. Everybody can do something to help.” Jamie Schreiber, Tennessee Valley’s 2022 Remarkable Woman

A $1,000 not-for-profit grant is made in News 19’s Remarkable Woman’s name, and Jamie asked if she could split the money.

Her first check will be going to North Alabama’s Foster Closet, which she said has helped with their tangible needs. “When we get a new placement a lot of times the children come with nothing,” Schreiber told News 19. North Alabama’s Foster Closet is part of Fostering Connections.

“We’re going to use the money to buy two ‘mamaRoo’ swings. We’d like to provide them to children making the transition from the hospital to the foster home,” Kimberly DuVall, with North Alabama’s Foster Closet told News 19.

Jamie chose New Hope Children’s Clinic to receive the second check because of how they have helped the family with all of their medical needs over the years. New Hope Children’s Clinic relies on donations and fundraising, “It means a lot when our patients give back. We don’t receive the same kind of reimbursements and money private physicians receive.” Cindi Williams *** at New Hope Children’s Clinic told News 19. Williams said their biggest need right now is mental health services. She said the need really increased during the pandemic, “We’re trying to meet that need.”

While Jamie knows not everyone is called to foster, she wants people to know, “Everybody can do something to help.”

Congratulations to Jamie Schreiber!