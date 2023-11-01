TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – Do you have a Remarkable Woman in your life? News 19 wants to honor women across the Tennessee Valley as part of our Remarkable Women campaign, and we need your help!

Whether they are a mother, teacher or a business owner – News 19 believes they should be recognized for all they do.

When nominating the most remarkable women you know, essays should highlight 3 things about your nominee:

Her impact on the community

Self-achievement

Exhibits of innovation, creativity, and/or entrepreneurial spirit.

All eligible nominations will be considered. Four of those will be chosen, and one will be selected as the Remarkable Woman of the Tennessee Valley and will move on to Nexstar Media Group’s nationwide, Remarkable Woman of the Year.

The woman selected as the Remarkable Woman of the Tennessee Valley will get to choose one not-for-profit 501(3)c to receive a $1,000 grant from WHNT News 19.

She will also get to go to Los Angeles and experience being surrounded by other Remarkable Women, and celebrating their contributions. Our Remarkable Woman must be able to travel to L.A. on April 7-9, 2024.

We have had the most incredible women nominated over the years, and we wanted to highlight our previous honorees. You can watch their videos below:

LaToya Dorsey – 2023

Jamie Schrieber – 2022

Andrea Williams – 2020

Nominations are open until November 30, 2023, and News 19 will begin highlighting the amazing women chosen in Spring 2024. You can nominate a remarkable woman here!