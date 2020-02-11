Remarkable Women

Data pix.

Remarkable Women Finalists

Fran Fluhler

Huntsville

Fran Fluhler, director of Manna House, is a mother with a full-time job, but she enjoys balancing that with this, her passion for giving. Read More...

Andrea Williams

Huntsville

They say home is where the heart is, and 305 8th Street Executive Director Andrea Williams creates that sense of home for those who need her, all while being a mother and wife.Read More...

Rosalyn Thompson-Blackwell

Limestone County

Rosalyn Thompson-Blackwell wears many hats: wife, mother and CEO of MB Solutions, a defense contractor in Huntsville. She's also a retired lieutenant colonel from the Missile Defense Agency.Read More...

Jessica Davenport

Tuscumbia

Like most mothers, Jessica Davenport has a full plate. But what's on that plate is a little different for her children, Kruz and Paizlee. Read More...

Remarkable Women Winners Across the Country