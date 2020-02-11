Remarkable Women Finalists
Fran Fluhler
Huntsville
Fran Fluhler, director of Manna House, is a mother with a full-time job, but she enjoys balancing that with this, her passion for giving. Read More...
Andrea Williams
Huntsville
They say home is where the heart is, and 305 8th Street Executive Director Andrea Williams creates that sense of home for those who need her, all while being a mother and wife.Read More...
Rosalyn Thompson-Blackwell
Limestone County
Rosalyn Thompson-Blackwell wears many hats: wife, mother and CEO of MB Solutions, a defense contractor in Huntsville. She's also a retired lieutenant colonel from the Missile Defense Agency.Read More...
Jessica Davenport
Tuscumbia
Like most mothers, Jessica Davenport has a full plate. But what's on that plate is a little different for her children, Kruz and Paizlee. Read More...