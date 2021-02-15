Your Photos: Snow and Ice across the Tennessee Valley Photo Galleries by: News 19 Posted: Feb 15, 2021 / 05:04 PM CST / Updated: Feb 16, 2021 / 03:50 AM CST (WHNT) – As winter weather continues to move through our area, viewers have been sharing storm damage from all over north Alabama. Ice loaded Cedar Lands on CarIce is illuminated by lights in parking lot of Asbury Methodist Curch, Madison ALResidential hills above Russellville. Looks like snow, but is sleet only.Icy Power LinesSleet Accumulation Colbert CountyTaken on Monday 2/15/21 in Decatur, AL. If you have photos you would like to share with us submit them by using the button below. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video