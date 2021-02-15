Your Photos: Snow and Ice across the Tennessee Valley

by: News 19

(WHNT) – As winter weather continues to move through our area, viewers have been sharing storm damage from all over north Alabama.

  • Ice loaded Cedar Lands on Car
  • Ice is illuminated by lights in parking lot of Asbury Methodist Curch, Madison AL
  • Residential hills above Russellville. Looks like snow, but is sleet only.
  • Icy Power Lines
  • Sleet Accumulation Colbert County
  • Taken on Monday 2/15/21 in Decatur, AL.

If you have photos you would like to share with us submit them by using the button below.

