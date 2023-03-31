HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A book and series showcasing the accomplishments of women in business, education, engineering, math, science and entertainment will be on display in the Rocket City Saturday.

“Women of True Grit” author Edie Hand will be at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center gift shop on April 1st to sign copies of her book from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The book features stories of dozens of women “who attained the pinnacles of success” in various fields.

Dr. Kimberly Robinson, the CEO and Executive Director of the Space and Rocket Center will join Hand for a special presentation before the book signing at 10:30 a.m. The presentation will feature the Alabama Public Television series “Women of True Grit” featuring Lisa Watson-Morgan, Jody Singer and Lakeisha Hawkins of the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

The event, which includes both the presentation and book signing, are free and open to the public. If you attend the presentation, you will receive the group rate of $20 per person for admission to the museum.

To hear more about the event and listen to our full chat with Dr. Robinson and Hand, you can watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page.