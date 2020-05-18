Stargirl Premiere Tomorrow The Valley's CW Posted: May 18, 2020 / 09:59 AM CDT / Updated: May 18, 2020 / 09:59 AM CDT Stargirl High school student Courtney Whitmore inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. Catch the premiere episode of #DCStargirl Tuesday, May 19th on the Valley’s CW at 7p! Meet Stargirl. New series premieres next Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW. Stream next day free only on The CW App! #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/7KNQoNz5q1— DC's Stargirl (@stargirl_cw) May 13, 2020 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction