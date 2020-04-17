One World: Together at Home

The UN and the World Health Organization (WHO) have partnered together with Global Citizen and asked them to support their COVID-19 response via music to help inspire people. One World: Together at Home is a global broadcast and digital special that will be supporting our front line healthcare workers. Many leading global health experts will make appearances as well as musical artists and comedians.

This special will be aired in two parts: a global multi hour live stream and a two hour linear broadcast.

