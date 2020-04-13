In the Dark Season 2 Premier

Murphy, Jess and Felix must devise a plan to keep them out of Nia’s cross-hairs and possibly help save Guiding Hope at the same time. Catch the Season 2 premier of In the Dark on Thursday, April 16th, on the Valley’s CW at 8pm!!

Nothing bad happens when you take drug money… #InTheDark returns Thursday at 9/8c! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/CwbNZ9YSb9 — In The Dark (@CWInTheDark) April 13, 2020