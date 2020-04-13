In the Dark Season 2 Premier The Valley's CW Posted: Apr 13, 2020 / 03:12 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 13, 2020 / 03:20 PM CDT Murphy, Jess and Felix must devise a plan to keep them out of Nia’s cross-hairs and possibly help save Guiding Hope at the same time. Catch the Season 2 premier of In the Dark on Thursday, April 16th, on the Valley’s CW at 8pm!! Nothing bad happens when you take drug money… #InTheDark returns Thursday at 9/8c! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/CwbNZ9YSb9— In The Dark (@CWInTheDark) April 13, 2020 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction