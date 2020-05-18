‘DC’s Stargirl’ pays tribute to its creator’s late sister

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new CW series “DC’s Stargirl” is created by the former president of DC Entertainment and inspired by his late sister.
Courtney Johns was 18 when she was killed in the TWA Flight 800 plane explosion in 1996. Geoff Johns says he wanted to represent his sister’s positive energy and fearlessness in the new teen superhero he created.
Stargirl is portrayed by Brec Bassinger and for a twist of humor, Stargirl’s sidekick happens to be her stepdad Pat, played by Luke Wilson. Johns says the show was created about families and he hopes families watch together. “DC’s Stargirl” premieres Tuesday.