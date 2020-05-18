‘DC’s Stargirl’ pays tribute to its creator’s late sister

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new CW series “DC’s Stargirl” is created by the former president of DC Entertainment and inspired by his late sister.

Courtney Johns was 18 when she was killed in the TWA Flight 800 plane explosion in 1996. Geoff Johns says he wanted to represent his sister’s positive energy and fearlessness in the new teen superhero he created.

This image released by The CW shows Luke Wilson as Pat Dungan, from left, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore and Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore from the new series “Stargirl,” based on the character from DC Comics. (Erika Doss/The CW via AP)

This image released by The CW shows Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore from the new series “Stargirl,” based on the character from DC Comics. (Tina Rowden/The CW via AP)

Stargirl is portrayed by Brec Bassinger and for a twist of humor, Stargirl’s sidekick happens to be her stepdad Pat, played by Luke Wilson. Johns says the show was created about families and he hopes families watch together. “DC’s Stargirl” premieres Tuesday.