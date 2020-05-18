A homebound Penn & Teller make magic for us during lockdown

This combination of photos released by The CW shows magicians Penn Jillette, left, and Raymond Teller during their upcoming special “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home,” created and filmed entirely by the homebound magicians and their friends. The special airs on The CW on Monday. (The CW via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The magicians Penn & Teller hope to pull off a heck of a trick on Monday by making fears of the coronavirus disappear, at least for an hour.

The duo star in the CW’s new “Penn & Teller: Try This at Home,” created and filmed entirely by the homebound magicians and their friends.

The special’s name is a riff off the title of a TV special they did years ago, “Don’t Try This at Home.” This time they want the audience to try the tricks on their families and maybe amuse delivery people.