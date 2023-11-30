Christy Sims, the Wendy’s District Manager for Huntsville, had Blair Davis over to Wendy’s to talk about Adoption Month. Christy told Blair that the founder of Wendy’s, Dave Thomas, was adopted and he started the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to ensure that children would have a forever family. He had a heart for sibling groups, teens, and children with special needs, to ensure they would have a forever family before aging out of foster care.

Have you heard about Wendy’s Wonderful Kids Recruiters before? They are a group of full-time devoted recruiters that use a child-based model to ensure that children are placed with the best forever families for them. These recruiters are funded by the sale of the Wendy’s Halloween Boo Books and Frosty Key Tags. This year Wendy’s raised 9.2 million dollars nationally with the sale of Boo Books.

Last year, Wendy’s sold 9.8 million dollars in the Frosty Key Tags nationally. Frosty Key Tags are currently on sale, you purchase them for $3, and can be used at any Wendy’s, any time you visit, to receive a Jr. Frosty. All of the proceeds from the Key tags go to the Dave Thomas Foundation to fund the recruiters finding forever families. They make a great employee gift or stocking stuffer.

If you want to learn more about the Dave Thomas Foundation, visit their website, and to get yourself a Frosty Key Tag, stop by any Wendy’s.