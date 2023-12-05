Gina James, the Director of The Weeden House Museum, stopped by and talked to Blair Davis about the upcoming Twickenham Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour that takes place December 9th from 5 pm – 9 pm.

Twickenham is the oldest part of Huntsville, named by Leroy Pope, featuring at least six different styles of architecture, making it a very unique neighborhood. There is a volunteer group called the Twickenham Historic Preservation District Association that maintains and takes care of the neighborhood. The annual tour of homes is the only fundraiser for the Weeden House.

For a ticket of $20, you tour five different locations this year. On the website for the Weeden House, you will find a list, map, and photographs for the tour. You can purchase your tickets there as well.

The churches in the neighborhood will be open, and inside the Weeden House you can find Chase Creek Strings playing some Christmas music. There will also be Christmas carolers.

Huntsville Garden Club decorates the entire Weeden House in the Victorian era. It takes the ladies around a week, with the museum closed, to decorate with fresh greenery, citrus, and fruit. One Victorian-era tradition was hiding a glass pickle inside the Christmas tree. When people woke up on Christmas morning, the first person to find the pickle got to open their gift first.

Saturday, December 9th is the Twickenham Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour. You can purchase tickets at the Weeden House website, or local organizations like Harrison Brothers, The Greenery, and of course the Weeden House.