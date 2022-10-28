The annual Under the Christmas Tree event is coming up on November 4-6 at the VBC South Hall.

Blair Davis got the scoop from Clarissa McClain, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Randolph School, on this year’s event.

This year there will be more than 100 merchants and events for adults and kids. Those events consist of Mimosas in the Market, various crafts, and Storytime with Santa, where the kids get to make a cute reindeer ornament.

There will be gingerbread kits you can take home and an Elf University for the kids, where they can participate in toy-making and North Pole games.

Mimosas in the Morning is the chance to shop in the Market before the general public. It runs from 8 to 10, and mimosas are optional.

Under the Christmas Tree is not just a fun event it is an event with a purpose, a fundraiser for Randolph School’s Tailored Tuition program.

Tailored Tuition is Randolph’s tuition assistance program that offers need-based assistance to select families.

Visit the Under the Christmas Tree website for more information or to buy tickets, which are $10 a day, or $20 for the weekend, it’s $5 for seniors, and kids under 12 get in free. Tickets are on sale now.