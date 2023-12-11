Jana Padgett, owner of The White Barn at Padgett Place, sat down with Blair Davis about how her venue stands out. Jana told Blair that they do the setup, the breakdown, cleaning, decor installation, and planning meetings so that the mom, bridal party, and bride all get to come and be guests at the wedding.

Clients have access to the inventory of decor at The White Barn. Jana told Blair that there is a very large room in the venue, that is lined with shelves and part of a three-car garage, both full of decor. There is no extra charge to use any of the items for the wedding.

Blair asked Jana what she sees for the future of the venue, since she is a few years in now. Jana wants to add to the venue and make a new photography area, and the biggest thing is Jana wants to do an elopement or micro wedding day once a month. For anyone who does not want to hassle of doing a full-blown wedding, or has a limited budget, but still wants to get married in a beautiful venue, in a beautiful place with their closest friends and family.

While that plan is still in the works, if you are interested in getting more information or scheduling a tour of The White Barn at Padgett Place, visit the website.