Blair talked over Zoom to Brian Critchton, the President of Talladega Superspeedway, about the upcoming events this weekend at Talladega. This weekend, April 22 – 23, NASCAR is coming to Talladega for three big races. Guests from all 50 states and 22 different countries will be here for the races this weekend.



According to Brian, what sets Talladega apart from all the rest when talking competition is that Talladega Superspeedway is “the biggest, baddest, and fastest race track on the entire planet.”



Talladega is longer than Daytona, at 2.66 miles, with steeper banks than Daytona, at 33 degrees, and sweeping turns that allow speeds to get up over 200 mph. They run the Superspeedway Package at Talladega, which keeps the cars bunched up and ensures you never know who will win until the checkered flag falls.



Talladega Garage experience allows fans to walk in on one side and be separated from the cars and drivers by a 4-foot fence and 5-foot distance, so you are under the same roof as your favorite driver, crew, and crew chief.



The party kicks off Friday night with a Mardi Gras-style parade, competitions called by drivers, and a 15-minute firework show. Saturday night, enjoy a free concert by Cole Swindell. For more information, visit their website.