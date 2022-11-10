Glynn Below, the Director of Admissions at Randolph School, sat down with Blair Davis to discuss the school and the Tailored Tuition program they offer.



Randolph is Alabama’s only pre-K through 12th-grade independent college preparatory school, recently ranked by Niche as the state’s #1 pre-K through 12th-grade school. Randolph offers programs in athletics, arts, and academics. The athletic department had a record-breaking three state championships last year, with 16 sports and 23 teams.



Tailored tuition is Randolph’s program to meet families where they are, to make the school more affordable. To be considered for the Tailored Tuition, you need to fill out an application, which determines the tuition based on a 25-100% sliding scale. They want families to visit and look at Randolph without considering the tuition to see if the school is the right fit.

Book a tour on their website, and see the facility for yourself. Randolph is currently accepting applications for enrollment, and they advise you to complete them by January 15th.