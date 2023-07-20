If you are like Blair, your only bike experience has been with an at-home exercise bike. When you transitioned to an outdoor bicycle, did you notice that things did not feel right? That’s where Brandon Welch of Sunset Bicycles comes in to make you feel more comfortable with a bike fitting.



A bike fitting starts with Brandon finding out a little about you, what kind of bike you ride, and what some of your goals are. For her fitting, Blair got dressed in special clip-in shoes, bicycle shorts with a chamois pad, and a breathable jersey with pockets in the back and got fitted for a road bike.



The next step is to get on the bike, and the Sunset Bicycles team will ensure you are on the bike in a way you will benefit the most. The most common mistake is saddle height, so Brandon will measure your leg and ensure it is at the right angle, then adjust the saddle height.



Raising the saddle to the right height for your body will bring you up and give you more power, making it easier to turn the crank over. Giving you more speed, because of the repetitive motion, you will sustain fewer injuries.



If you are in the market for a bicycle, fitting, or maintenance, stop by 8402 Whitesburg Dr, or visit their website to schedule your fitting.