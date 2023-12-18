Blair Davis stopped by Sunset Bicycles and talked to owner, Brandon Pinke, about how we all have a memory of getting a bike on Christmas morning and why a bike is such a great gift. With Christmas right around the corner, Sunset Bicycles has sales going on all of the bikes and accessories. It’s a great time to buy, with bikes being 10-20% off, and all accessories are 15% off.

If you are wanting to purchase a bike for yourself, Sunset Bicycles has a little bit of a special process, they want to know what kind of riding you want to do, if you are a cyclist or it has been awhile since you have ridden, and your budget. If you are looking for a gift for someone, and do not have the answer to those questions, do not worry, there are still a lot of great gift options for the casual rider, mountain biker or road biker.

The sale is going on through Christmas, stop by to take advantage of the sale, especially before the New Year resolutions. If your resolution is get more active, and becoming a cyclist, Sunset Bicycles is there to help you achieve your goal, and will help you find the right bike for your fit. And every bike that they sell has two years free service and is assembled free of charge.

Stop by 8402 Whitesburg Drive, or visit their website for all of you bicycle holiday needs this Christmas.