Brandon Pinke, one of the owners of Sunset Bicycles, brought a variety of electric bikes by the station and talked to Blair Davis about the different options they offer. An electric bike is a standard bike that is adapted to have a battery and motor.

Electric bikes are easy to operate; you turn it on and choose the power assist level you want, which will determine how fast you can go, and the rest is just like riding a regular bike.

There are three different classes of electric bikes. Class one is pedal assist only, up to 20 mph. Class two offers an additional throttle control to the class one option. Class three offers pedal assist up to 28 mph.

Are e-bikes worth it? Brandon says they see a ton of people buying them who have not been riding in a while and want to get back into it, who get one of the comfortable, cruising, neighborhood-style bikes, so he certainly thinks they are worth it. And worth it for all ages. These bikes are not just for older people, Brandon has noticed a lot of younger people getting them because they see how accessible things can be. Some people have the cargo style and use it to haul their kids around.

If you have looked at e-bikes before, you know that the price can certainly be high, but Brandon says they do not have to be. Sunset Bicycles carries some that are close to $10,000, but those are more performance and off-road-oriented. But for those interested in cruising around the neighborhood or the greenway, they also offer some starting around $1,500.

To see what all Sunset Bicycles has to offer, visit their website. Or stop by their store, located at 8402 Whitesburg Dr.