Melissa Cook, the City of Arab Economic Development Director, stopped by to talk to Blair Davis about SugarFest. SugarFest is a one-day, family-friendly event that will take place in Arab on September 2nd.

This is the fourth year for SugarFest, held on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, and the name came from word association. A group of volunteers were trying to come up with the name and stumbled on SugarFest when discussing what words come to mind when thinking about the South.

SugarFest is the largest event Arab does, with around fifteen thousand people in attendance last year. Like any event, it takes a village to pull it off, Melissa voiced her appreciation of all the sponsors involved in giving back to the community, noting that Arab Parks and Recreation is the presenting sponsor of this year’s festival.

There will be a 5K run at 7:30 am, beginning at 8 am, the arts & crafts and food trucks start up, along with children’s activities. This year there will be a carnival, live music, a historic village and trains. To end the evening there will be a huge fireworks show beginning at 8 pm.

SugarFest takes place on Saturday, September 2nd located at Arab City Park, 844 Shoals Creek Trail. For more information, please visit their website.