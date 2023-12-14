Blair Davis sat down with Angela Panzica, the owner of Stella’s Elixir Lounge and The Blind Tiger about upcoming events. Stella’s is celebrating their 3rd anniversary this month and is well known for great events. They host a monthly event, called Final Friday. Each Final Friday has a different theme and a DJ. This month’s theme is “All That Glitters” for both Final Friday and New Year’s.

For New Year’s Eve, everything will be decked out, there will be a DJ, and there are tickets available for the VIP section. The doors are open at 9, and the cost to get into the party is $10, with the festivities going until 2 am. You can find more information on Stella’s on their website.

Stella’s hosts some annual events, Final Friday and the Derby watch party, but they often get asked for private events. This is why Angela has opened The Blind Tiger, located on Clinton Ave. a block away from Stella’s.

The Blind Tiger hosts private events for 20-200 people and has a similar atmosphere to Stella’s and beautiful decor. For more information on The Blind Tiger, visit their website.