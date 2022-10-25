Tommy Siniard, a Senior Partner at Siniard Law, talked to Blair Davis about all things law.

Tommy has been practicing law for 42 years. He and his son, Bart, who has been practicing for nine years, recently left the practice Tommy helped start thirty years ago and opened Siniard Law together so that they could fulfill a long-time dream of owning a firm together.

Siniard Law specializes in personal injury law, medical negligence, medication errors, product liability, and workers’ compensation cases. Medical negligence is the 8th highest cause of death in America, Tommy told Blair during their interview.

