Blair Davis recently sat down with Bart Siniard from Siniard Law and discussed their upcoming first anniversary. Bart and his father founded Siniard Law last year. Because it was so busy getting the law firm up and running, they never had an opportunity to get the community, former clients, friends, and family together. But a year later, they are finally getting that opportunity to have an open house. The Siniard Law Anniversary Party will be on June 29th from 5-8 pm. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy BBQ and live music.



Siniard Law focuses on personal injury law. They help people from North Alabama who have been injured in car accidents, victims of nursing home abuse and neglect, medication errors, and workplace injuries.



Bart was recently named one of the Top 40 Under 40 by the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce. He said being from Huntsville, it made him proud to be included on that list with a lot of other great young people in this community. As a way to give back to the community, Bart is a board member of the local Boys & Girls Club and Historic Huntsville Foundation.



Bart said the one free piece of legal advice he has to give anyone is to buy uninsured motorist coverage from your car insurance provider. That one in five motorists in the state of Alabama is uninsured, so protect yourself by purchasing uninsured motorist insurance.

If you need services, or just to find out more information, visit siniardlaw.com.