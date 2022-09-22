What an exciting year this has been for the Trash Pandas. The Rocket City Trash Pandas have made it to the Playoffs in their second season! “This team has been electric. They have the best winning percentage at home, the best record in all of the Southern League, and the best home record in all of the Minor League,” said Trash Pandas president Lindsey Knupp. The energy the crowd brings, chanting and singing along to songs helps give the team energy, so make sure to come out and support the Trash Pandas during their Playoff games!

If you need any new men’s, women’s, or children’s apparel, including jerseys or fall merchandise, make sure to stop by the Emporium at Bridge Street or the Junkyard Team Store at Toyota Field, or the online store to get outfitted for the big game.

Baseball is not the only thing hitting the diamond this fall, Toyota Field is host to many events throughout the year. On October 15th, it will host UNA vs. JSU, the first college football game to take place at Toyota Field. Get your tickets for that, as well as, Playoff tickets and more events at trashpandasbaseball.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction