Blair Davis and Kim Mitchell, Executive Director of Carnegie Visual Arts Center, sat down and talked about the River Clay Fine Arts Festival, happening October 22-23 in Decatur.

It is $5 for a weekend pass, and kids 12 and under are free. There will be food trucks on site, a children’s tent where anyone can go and create a piece of art to take home, and T-shirts for sale at the event.

River Clay Fine Arts Festival will be held Saturday from 9 to 5 and Sunday from 10 to 4. 70 artists will be at the festival, representing 14 states, the furthest being New York. There will be local student art on hand as well. River Clay Foundation has given over $25,000 to art teachers to enhance their classrooms over the years. Spend your weekend looking at art, buying art, and helping the community and the arts.

Friday night, the Rendezvous party, the festival’s preview party, begins at 5. The party is $60 a ticket, including a weekend pass, and is the chance to meet the artists and see the art before the public does. For more information or to buy tickets, visit riverclay.org.