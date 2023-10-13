Kim Mitchell, from River Clay Arts Festival, stopped by to talk about this year’s event with Blair Davis. This year, the kids’ tent will include a Ford truck donated by one of the members that the kids will be able to paint. That truck will then be riding around town for the next year, providing the children a chance to see their art that day and during the year out in the community.

The Friday night of the Arts Festival, there is a Rendevous party, and everyone is invited. Entry is $60, with food and beverage on site. One of the highlights of attending the Rendevous party is you get the first look at all of the art from the 67 artists in attendance this year. You’ll be able to take a look at the art and go ahead and make purchases before everyone else sees it.

New this year, is the Patron program, which is $600, and comes with entry into the festival, and the Rendevous party, plus a brunch with the artists on Sunday. The brunch will include the artists talking about their process and how they got into art.

For Saturday, there will be TVs for football lovers, with the festival being right next to the Cook Museum, and so much to do in Decatur gather the family and spend the whole day in Decatur.

The River Clay Foundation is two separate entities, the Festival side and the Foundation side. The Foundation gives scholarships to art teachers throughout the community, last year they were able to give $1,000 to every art teacher for their classroom, which helps to get students involved in art and learn the importance.

River Clay Arts Festival takes place October 20-22nd, for more information visit their website.