Blair Davis talked with Allison Yancey, the Executive Director of Residences at Wellpoint, and Jessica Miller, the Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association for Alabama, and discussed the services Residences at Wellpoint offers, and some upcoming events.



Residences at Wellpoint is a vibrant senior living community in Hampton Cove, that provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care. Their independent living opened a year ago, and the assisted living opened in February. Residences at Wellpoint will help guide you through the process of becoming a member of their community.



June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and Jessica Miller spoke about community education programs to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s around the state. On June 21st, Residences at Wellpoint is hosting Boujee Bag Bingo.



Recently, Residences at Wellpoint has launched an Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group, held from 10 am – 11 am on the second Thursday of every month. For more information on the support group and Boujee Bag Bingo, visit their website.