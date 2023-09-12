Stephanie Stone, Marketing Manager at MWR Redstone Arsenal, stopped by the studio to talk to Blair Davis about the upcoming Redstone Oktoberfest, happening September 15-17 at the Redstone Arsenal Activity Field. Located at 3732 Aerobee Road, Gate 10 Patton Road South. There will be Uber, Lift and taxi stands open for those who do not wish to drive or plan on drinking. The event runs Friday from 5 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 12 pm to 12 am, and Sunday from 11 am – 7 pm.

General admission is $15, which includes parking and entertainment. For $25, you get parking, entertainment, and unlimited rides. Tickets are on sale only at the carnival ticket booth.

Online food ordering is available at the Festhalle tent, so you can skip the lines and save your cash for something else. There is plenty of entertainment for everyone, local bands Buck’d Up and The Pollies will perform. After such a great reception last year, the German band, The King Guys from Orlando, Florida is returning this year.

Stephanie made sure to note that this event would not be possible without the help of the sponsors, especially Woody Anderson Ford, the returning title sponsor of this year’s event.

Visit Redstone’s website for more information.