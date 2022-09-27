The Peach Cobbler Factory is now open!

Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to take taste the desserts.

Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.

The owners and staff want you to feel at home while you are there, expect to be greeted with a comforting smile and a relaxing setting along with delicious desserts.

Make sure you try Celeste’s favorite cinnamon roll, the peach cobbler stuffed cinnamon roll at Peach Cobbler Factory. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 pm to 9 pm at 7216 Bailey Cove Rd Suite B.