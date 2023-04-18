Patrice Johnson, Marketing and Media Manager at Arts Huntsville sat down with Blair Davis and discussed this year’s Panoply. Panoply will look a little different this year; it will be over on Church Street and extend to Big Spring East.

As a nod to Huntsville being voted the number one city in America, there is a big influence from local artists, musicians, and people of our region, to highlight some of the reasons why Huntsville is the place to be.

While arts and music are always a big focus for Panoply, there are other activities to keep you busy and having a good time. There is Creativity Corner, Steam Street, hands-on arts and crafts steam activities, and a large-scale community art project, Unity, that debuted in 2016, to name a few.

So throw on your walking shoes, bring a folding chair and blanket, and your wallet; between the food, craft beer & wine, and art market. But remember, no drones, weapons, or pets are allowed.

Panoply is happening April 28-30, $10 in advance, $15 the day of, and kids 12 and under get in free. Check out the lineup of food vendors, art vendors, and musicians at artshuntsville.org.