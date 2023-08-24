Blair Davis sat down with Brian Brock, President of OrangeRHINO Concrete Coatings, to learn about OrangeRHINO. OrangeRHINO offers a product manufactured by Pentak Industrial Coatings, based in Minnesota. This product will last a long time and comes with a lifetime warranty for residential spaces.



The process is very simple. The first step is to reach out to OrangeRHINO, and they will come and present you with options and colors, you will then get on the schedule, and OrangeRHINO is in and out within a day.



Brian is based in the Southeast and covers three markets: Chattanooga, Huntsville, and Birmingham. He has spent 16 years in the home improvement space, with his business partner having spent 21 years in the industry. Together they have a lot of experience and enjoy offering something people want and enjoy, unlike other home services.



Brian says concrete coating is a way to treat yourself, to take your dull, grey space and give it a great color and look fantastic. Another benefit of concrete coating is the top coat they put on has no pores, so it is antimicrobial, so no mold or mildew will grow on it. No more hours spent pressure washing your driveway, patio, and sidewalks.



If you would like more information, visit the OrangeRHINO website to request a quote.