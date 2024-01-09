Blair Davis sat down with Danielle Herrman, New Bath Design Consultant at New Bath Today, about the Kohler Luxstone Walk-in Shower, and the viewer-only deal they are offering Talk of the Valley viewers.

Danielle explained to Blair that about 80% of falls happen in the shower, since more people today want to age in place instead of going to an assisted living facility, transitioning to a safety shower will allow them to age in place a little bit longer.

New Bath Today offers safer bathing options for people. They perform a 35-point inspection when they come to your home, they then do some measurements for a down-to-the-penny price. When you have selected what you want, they will strip everything down to the studs in the shower area. They then put up new grain board sheetrock and reinforce the studs so that the safety bars hold up to 1,300 lbs. then put up Luxstone walls on the shower. Luxstone is 70% marble and 30% fiber binding, creating a flexible panel, that is easy to get in and out of your home. Luxstone is poreless, making it easy to clean.

There are a lot of different accessories for these products. You get to select your shower fixtures and colors, from oil-rubbed bronze and chrome to black and more. Providing something that is not only safe for you but adds value to your home, and looks very modern and timeless.

New Bath Today will perform their 35-point inspection, and design your bathroom, with a down-to-the-penny price. They do in-home financing, and for our viewers, if you call 256-900-3138, you’ll receive 12 months of no interest and $2,024 off of your installation.