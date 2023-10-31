Blair Davis talks to Carly Keaney, PT, DPT, at Results Physiotherapy, to discuss free screenings with Results and their team. Results Physiotherapy is a group of therapists who see patients who just had injuries, had surgery, are struggling to get back to a level of healthy recreational lifestyle or are trying to get back to work.

Free screenings are open to anyone over the age of 18, who wants to come in, that has had an injury, is at risk for injury, or is afraid that they might be at risk for falls. If you are interested in a free screening, give them a call to see if there is an opening and they will check the schedule for an available practicing physical therapist. On the day of the screening, you walk through why you are there, and what the goals are, and the therapist will go through some tests and measures to ensure the right fit.

The Move to Live program is an option to come in if you are at risk for falls. Move to Live is encouraging you to be proactive and not reactive. Falling is the number one cause of injury in the United States for older individuals, one person falls every second. If you are at risk for falls or are having trouble with your balance, Results encourages you to schedule an appointment and get tested for strength, balance, and check your daily lifestyle.

For any information about Move to Live or Results Physiotherapy, visit movetolive.com