Blair Davis discussed the Michele S. Bright Foundation with Sherri Hurst. Michele, who had cancer twice, started the foundation after she noticed many patients who could not afford their co-pays for medication. The foundation helps those battling cancer; by providing rides to appointments, and groceries and helps with utility bills and medication co-pays.



The foundation relies on the community for support. To get involved, please go to their website.



On December 10th, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Mobile, the foundation is holding a military appreciation golf tournament to raise funds for the Michele S. Bright Foundation. That Sunday, they are taking cancer patients from Huntsville, with the Clearview Cancer Institute and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital to the Titans game in Nashville.



Visit the website to get more information, get involved, make donations, or stay up to date on future events. You do not have to make it to the events to donate to the Michele S. Bright Foundation.