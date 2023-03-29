Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is hosting a job fair this Saturday, April 1st. Blair Davis talked to Eric Sheehan, OSP HR Specialist at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, about their Team ONE job fair. Team ONE breaks down to On site, Near site, and Everyone.



On-site means the suppliers are located on the Mazda Toyota campus or working underneath the group in individual shops. Near site is anywhere from a few blocks from campus to Athens. And everyone incorporates all of MTM, the supplier base, and everyone in the community.



This Saturday, they encourage everyone to come out and apply, even if they do not have a manufacturing background. Mazda Toyota and its partners offer extensive on-the-job training. There will be positions from traditional manufacturing to logistics and administrative support at the job fair, so there is a position for everyone looking for a job.



Up to a dozen Mazda Toyota Manufacturing’s supplier partners will be on-site at the job fair representing over 700 jobs.



Come to the Huntsville Marriott by the Space and Rocket Center this Saturday, 7:30-11:30, or visit the website to apply.