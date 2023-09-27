Matt Curtis of Matt Curtis Real Estate stopped by the studio to talk to Blair Davis recently. Matt told Blair that homeownership is at a 50-year low, down to 62.9%, causing a lot of people to create a hashtag called renter nation.

Matt told Blair there are a lot of different stakeholders in the importance of homeownership, from children having a backyard to play in, our community, and people having pride of ownership. Homeowners have 40 times the net worth compared to renters.

Matt said the number of millenials in the marketplace shrunk from 43 down to 28%, they were the largest buyer pool of home buyers and they had to scale back and move in with parents because of the affordability crisis going on.

Since the real estate crash of 2008, the production of new homes has slowed because banks tightened their lending practices. Since then fewer homes have been built, but we continue to have new family formations, resulting in a 6 million home deficit around the country.

Blair asked Matt about housing affordability and the affordability index. A score of 100 means that a median price-ranged home can be afforded by the median income in our area, anything above 100 means we have an affordable area, and fewer than 100 means it is less affordable. Matt said that our area had over 150 just a couple of years ago. But due to inflation, and rising interest rates, the index is now down to 77 as of the last score.

Matt explained that it would probably take at least a decade to fix the housing supply. It will take new construction builders to ramp up production, Which will be hard to convince them to do with the interest rates approaching 8% right now.

