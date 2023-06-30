Everyone loves dinosaurs, and Blair Davis got to sit down with a real Dino Trainer from Jurassic Quest, Marty, to talk about all the fun at the Von Braun Center this weekend.



Marty is a dinosaur expert with Jurassic Quest, one of four characters at Jurassic Quest. There are Dino Dustin, Safari Sara, Prehistoric Nick, and Park Ranger Marty. Jurassic Quest is the largest touring dinosaur experience in North America. They have over 160 million years of dinosaurs for you and your family to see.



Cammie the Camerasaurus came along with Marty and is one of three baby dinosaurs: Trixie the Triceratops and Tyson the T-Rex are the other ones. But you decide which one is your favorite.



Along with playing with the baby dinosaurs, experience giant walking dinosaurs in the Raptor Training Show. You can learn how to train a Utahraptor, the largest in the Raptor family.



The activities you can expect to see at Jurassic Quest are: some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, bounce houses, crafts and coloring stations, fossil digs, and a fossil experience area. For kids under 2, there is a soft play area. This year, experience the brand new Tranatourus Rex, a video-guided tour through the exhibit.



The Huntsville show will be at the Von Braun Center from June 30-July 2nd. They are open Friday from 12-8, Saturday from 9-8, and Sunday from 9-5.



Get your tickets here, and use Promo Code Raptor to save 10% on your tickets!