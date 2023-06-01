Jason Rogers, a Program Manager at Intuitive, sat down with Blair Davis to discuss why he chose Intuitive as a career choice during his 18-year engineering career.



Jason said he went online and looked at the culture of Intuitive, where he discovered they were voted Best Place to Work for consecutive years, which told him that they set a standard for excellence. He says he was able to witness how much they invest in their customers, employees, and the community from the moment of his hiring.

Jason was the first MBSE hire that Intuitive made a position for, which is now a total of 40+ and growing.



Intuitive has recently gotten involved in a program with Calhoun, which shows students how to live in the engineering world. The program gives real-world interactions with customer and contractor relations. The program provides examples of why MBSE is important, and what the job looks like when the students get into the workforce.



Visit Intuitive’s website to find out more.