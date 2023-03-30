John Frasier, Director of Aviation Operations at Intuitive, talked to Blair Davis about why he chose Intuitive Research and Technology Corp after retiring from a career in the military. John said he chose Intuitive for three reasons.

The first is their reputation with their government customers and industry partners. Second was their culture, which very much matched the Army’s values and culture. The third reason was the capabilities.

Intuitive is home to a tremendous team of professionals, engineers, and technical subject matter experts that do a great job of working with their government customers.

John and the entire Intuitive team get to work to enable aviation transformation at a very critical time in the efforts going on at Redstone Arsenal.

Intuitive has a lot of career opportunities for high school graduates, all the way to retired service members. Business, logistics, machine work, and welding are just some of the many areas for future employment at Redstone and with Intuitive Research and Technology Corps.