Blair Davis talked to Jennifer Mullin and Pam Birkholz, the co-owners of Interiors by Consign, about the importance of shopping consignment first. Interiors by Consign specializes in new, upscale, name-brand furniture consignment. Most everything in the store is on consignment. There is an approval process, so if you are interested in consigning, you will need to send a photo in to them to take a look.

Their process is a 90-day contract, it is a 50/50 split between the store and the consigner. If you have a house full of items that you are interested in consigning, they can do a consigner visit. They do not take any consignment pieces they do not believe will sell.

The Huntsville store will be 30 years old in 2024, and the Madison store is 5 years old, with Pam and Jennifer as the third owners of the business. The Huntsville store has been in the same location, on Whitesburg Drive, for 30 years.

By visiting their website, you can look through new arrivals for each location, the website is updated as items come and go. Interiors by Consign realizes that they draw customers from all over and try to keep the website current, and are one of the only furniture stores that have a website with inventory that is up to date.

Why shop consignment first? Quality furniture at great prices, sometimes brand new items used to stage a house comes in, so you never know what you might find at Interiors by Consign. Stop by either location or visit their website to see what is available.