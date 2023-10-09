Blair Davis talked to Mary-Sydney Ritch from Hidden Rivers Farm about all the farm has to offer this fall. Mary-Sydney, an owner of Hidden Rivers Farm, hopes that everyone who comes out to the farm to visit can spend hours of play in the great outdoors. With friends, family, or alone, there is a lot to experience. There are nature trails, an Alabama-themed maze, shoot an apple cannon and meet the farm animals, and other activities on-site for you to enjoy.

Pets are welcome to join in on the fun. Hidden Rivers only asks that if you bring them on Saturday or Sunday, you use a little caution because there is a lot of activity on the farm. Pets are required to remain on a short leash and you’ll need to clean up after any potty breaks they may have while visiting. There are even some special dog Fridays that offer a slightly calmer environment so they can enjoy it to their fullest.

Mary-Sydney explained how blessed she feels to be able to work where she can experience the beauty of the outdoors, watch a seed grow into a crop, or a doe care for her kids, or feel the breeze that is blowing in a much-needed rain. She finds the ability to give the beauty of nature back to the community, the best job anybody can have.

Hidden Rivers Farm is open now through the end of October every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Fridays from 4-8, Saturdays and Sundays from 10-7. For details on specific events or just general information please visit their website.