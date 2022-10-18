Blair Davis sat down with Kristin Lindsey of Harvest & Home in Madison and talked about the store and its services.

Harvest & Home offers fully customizable furniture for the entire home, interior design services, and home decor.

Two designers are on staff who can either help with your vision or do a complete overhaul for you. The designers do home consults, where they walk through and offer product suggestions based on the home and needs, and will even come in and stage it for you once the product arrives.

Harvest & Home also offers classes for the community, right now they are offering resin classes, where you can make your own 12 by 16 resin board. Go to their website for more information on classes.