Around the third Saturday of September every year, there is a downtown festival in downtown Hartselle. Jaime Hatcher, the Director of Hartselle Chamber of Commerce, and Hanna Denton, the Co-Director, stopped by and talked with Blair about this year’s Hartselle Depot Days.

Hartselle has ties to the railroad, that’s how they were founded. The downtown Hartselle area is built around the old railroad, and on September 16th, there will be vendors, a car show, an art show, and a children’s area.

Depot Days takes over the whole downtown district, with over 200 vendors and an estimated 20,000 in attendance, this free event is lots of fun for the entire family.

There are two stages for live entertainment, with the main stage beside the depot. Garrett Hill String Band, Ray Sparks Band, DJ Jamming Jeff Karaoke Contest will be performing.

The event is free to get in, but the children’s area does have an $8 wristband for entry, which is good for all-day play.

The celebration is not just on Saturday the 16th, it begins the Sunday before with the community worship service at East Highland Baptist Church at 6 p.m. On Monday, at 6 pm at Sparkman Civic Center is Down Memory Lane.

There are a lot of sponsors and volunteers helping to make this event possible, this year’s presenting sponsor is Decatur Morgan Hospital Hartselle Medical Mall. For more information, visit their website.